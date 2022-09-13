Hill HAFB ATSO Rodeo B-roll 220913

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Airmen with the 75th Air Base Wing participated in an Ability to Survive and Operate rodeo (ATSO) here, Sept. 13, 2022. The wing-level training exercise refreshed and instructed Airmen on skills necessary to survive and operate in a combat environment.



Airmen were evaluated and trained on weapons handling, SABC (self-aid and buddy care), CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives), and post-attack reconnaissance procedures during the training exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by R. Nial Bradshaw)