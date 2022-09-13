HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Airmen with the 75th Air Base Wing participated in an Ability to Survive and Operate rodeo (ATSO) here, Sept. 13, 2022. The wing-level training exercise refreshed and instructed Airmen on skills necessary to survive and operate in a combat environment.
Airmen were evaluated and trained on weapons handling, SABC (self-aid and buddy care), CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives), and post-attack reconnaissance procedures during the training exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by R. Nial Bradshaw)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 12:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858263
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-OD616-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109231727
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hill HAFB ATSO Rodeo B-roll 220913, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
