    Hill HAFB ATSO Rodeo B-roll 220913

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw  

    Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Airmen with the 75th Air Base Wing participated in an Ability to Survive and Operate rodeo (ATSO) here, Sept. 13, 2022. The wing-level training exercise refreshed and instructed Airmen on skills necessary to survive and operate in a combat environment.

    Airmen were evaluated and trained on weapons handling, SABC (self-aid and buddy care), CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives), and post-attack reconnaissance procedures during the training exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by R. Nial Bradshaw)

    This work, Hill HAFB ATSO Rodeo B-roll 220913, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill AFB
    Hill Air Force Base
    readiness
    readiness exercise
    ATSO rodeo

