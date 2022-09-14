Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine partnership

Weapons cargo bound for Ukraine are loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 14, 2022. Since 2014, the U.S. has committed more than $15.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Barron)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 10:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858240
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-MO780-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109231388
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
