    Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine partnership

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Faith Barron 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Weapons cargo bound for Ukraine are loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 14, 2022. Since 2014, the U.S. has committed more than $15.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858240
    VIRIN: 220915-F-MO780-9001
    Filename: DOD_109231388
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine partnership, by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Ukraine
    AMC
    Security Assistance

