Combined Federal Campaign Spot

The mission of the Combined Federal Campaign is to promote and support philanthropy through a program that is employee focused, cost-efficient, and effective in providing all federal employees the opportunity to improve the quality of life for all. CFC is the world's largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaign, with almost 200 CFC campaigns throughout the country and overseas raising millions of dollars each year.(U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|09.22.2022
|09.22.2022 12:41
|PSA
|858239
|220922-F-ZJ423-1001
|DOD_109231379
|00:00:28
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|1
|1
