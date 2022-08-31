U.S. Army's New E-EFMP System

Learn about and share the U.S. Army's E-EFMP motion infographic. It shows how the Army's new Enterprise system helps families with special needs members efficiently use EFMP to receive support.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 09:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|858224
|VIRIN:
|220831-A-A4486-1003
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109231120
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT