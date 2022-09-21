Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Combined Arms Blank Fire Exercise Day 1 B-Roll

    GRAFENWHOER, GERMANY

    09.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade conduct a combined arms blank fire exercise on a maneuver range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 02:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858205
    VIRIN: 220921-A-TO756-776
    PIN: 220921
    Filename: DOD_109230501
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: GRAFENWHOER, DE

