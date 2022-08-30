United States Army Pfc. Nathaniel Johnson, American Forces Network broadcaster, learns about Combined Federal Campaign Aug. 30, 2022 on United States Army Garrison Humphreys. CFC Overseas is a way to donate to different organizations and provides a vast list for members to donate to. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 01:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|858201
|VIRIN:
|220830-F-XS544-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109230496
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Federal Campaign, by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT