    Ninth annual Women’s Leadership Forum

    COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The 2022 Minnesota National Guard Women's Leadership Forum was held at General Mills headquarters in Golden Valley, Sept. 17, 2022. Throughout the day, Minnesota National Guard service members participated in professional development, education and mentorship.

    "A priority for the Minnesota National Guard is #Partnerships," said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard. "And General Mills' support demonstrates our shared partnership and the depth of our shared partnership and common goal of diversity and inclusion and the desire to really lift women up." (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 08:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858197
    VIRIN: 220919-Z-DY230-1002
    Filename: DOD_109230488
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN, US 

    This work, Ninth annual Women’s Leadership Forum, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota
    Professional Development
    Mentorship
    National Guard
    Women's Leadership Forum
    Diversity Initiative

