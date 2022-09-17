Ninth annual Women’s Leadership Forum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2022 Minnesota National Guard Women's Leadership Forum was held at General Mills headquarters in Golden Valley, Sept. 17, 2022. Throughout the day, Minnesota National Guard service members participated in professional development, education and mentorship.



"A priority for the Minnesota National Guard is #Partnerships," said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard. "And General Mills' support demonstrates our shared partnership and the depth of our shared partnership and common goal of diversity and inclusion and the desire to really lift women up." (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)