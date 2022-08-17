Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explosive Ordnance (EOD) Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- The 633d Air Base Wing, Explosive Ordnance Division, conducts training at Joint Base Langely-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 27, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 00:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858196
    VIRIN: 220817-F-SK775-317
    Filename: DOD_109230485
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordnance (EOD) Training, by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #JBLE #JointBaseLangleyEustis #EOD #ExplosiveOrdnanceDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT