JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- The 633d Air Base Wing, Explosive Ordnance Division, conducts training at Joint Base Langely-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 27, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 00:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858196
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-SK775-317
|Filename:
|DOD_109230485
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Explosive Ordnance (EOD) Training, by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT