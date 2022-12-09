The Humphreys High School held a Back to school bash to celebrate the start of the new school year. The event was host to many clubs and organizations both in the school and around the community.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 00:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858184
|VIRIN:
|220912-A-JL185-437
|Filename:
|DOD_109230320
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Humphreys High School Back Too School Bash, by PFC Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
High School
Event
Humphreys
LEAVE A COMMENT