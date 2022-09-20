The Camp Humphreys Central Issue Facility provides some updates on procedures and times for the Humphreys community.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 00:17
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|858182
|VIRIN:
|220920-A-JL185-354
|Filename:
|DOD_109230306
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Humphreys CIF commercial, by PFC Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Update
Commercial
CIF
Humphreys
