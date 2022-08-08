Lee Jong Sob, Republic of Korean minister of defense, arrives at United States Army Garrison Humphreys on Aug. 08, 2022 on U.S.A.G. Humphreys. Lee was met with an Arrival Cordon Ceremony that included a 19 Gun Salute, and book signing in the Armistice Room. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 00:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858181
|VIRIN:
|220808-F-XS544-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109230273
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Korean Minister Of Defense Arrives in Korea, by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
