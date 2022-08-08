Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean Minister Of Defense Arrives in Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera 

    AFN Humphreys

    Lee Jong Sob, Republic of Korean minister of defense, arrives at United States Army Garrison Humphreys on Aug. 08, 2022 on U.S.A.G. Humphreys. Lee was met with an Arrival Cordon Ceremony that included a 19 Gun Salute, and book signing in the Armistice Room. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 00:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858181
    VIRIN: 220808-F-XS544-1001
    Filename: DOD_109230273
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean Minister Of Defense Arrives in Korea, by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

