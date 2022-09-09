Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base executes a Mass Casualty Exercise during Beverly Sunrise 22-06

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base executes a Mass Casualty Exercise during Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2022. Mass-casualty exercises offer Emergency Management Serveries agencies opportunities to test their responses capabilities during large-scale incidents.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 01:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858178
    VIRIN: 220909-F-DJ879-957
    Filename: DOD_109230263
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Misawa Air Base executes a Mass Casualty Exercise during Beverly Sunrise 22-06, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    AFN Misawa

