Misawa Air Base executes a Mass Casualty Exercise during Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2022. Mass-casualty exercises offer Emergency Management Serveries agencies opportunities to test their responses capabilities during large-scale incidents.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 01:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858178
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-DJ879-957
|Filename:
|DOD_109230263
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base executes a Mass Casualty Exercise during Beverly Sunrise 22-06, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT