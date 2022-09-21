Members of the Joint Task Force Alaska deployed to western Alaska as part of Operation Merbok Response in support of disaster relief response Sept. 21, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which is comprised of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 19:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|858176
|VIRIN:
|220921-Z-XC677-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109230203
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Merbok Response Departure A-Roll, by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
