    Operation Merbok Response Departure A-Roll

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kathryn Mazos-Vega 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Members of the Joint Task Force Alaska deployed to western Alaska as part of Operation Merbok Response in support of disaster relief response Sept. 21, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which is comprised of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 19:34
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Alaska National Guardsmen, Naval Militia and State Defense Force deploy across Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

    disaster response
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Alaska Air National Guard
    merbok typhoon response
    Operation Merbok Response
    Team AKNG

