    Operation Merbok Departure B-Roll

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kathryn Mazos-Vega 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Members of the Joint Task Force Alaska deployed to western Alaska as part of Operation Merbok Response in support of disaster relief response Sept. 21, 2022. An HC-130J Combat King II and a C-17 Globemaster III from 176th Wing's 211th Rescue Squadron transported the service members to the villages in Bethel and Nome where they will assist with recovery efforts within the communities.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858169
    VIRIN: 220921-Z-XC677-1001
    Filename: DOD_109229995
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    This work, Operation Merbok Departure B-Roll, by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska National Guardsmen, Naval Militia and State Defense Force deploy across Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

    disaster response
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Alaska Air National Guard
    merbok typhoon response
    Operation Merbok Response
    Team AKNG

