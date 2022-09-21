Members of the Joint Task Force Alaska deployed to western Alaska as part of Operation Merbok Response in support of disaster relief response Sept. 21, 2022. An HC-130J Combat King II and a C-17 Globemaster III from 176th Wing's 211th Rescue Squadron transported the service members to the villages in Bethel and Nome where they will assist with recovery efforts within the communities.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858169
|VIRIN:
|220921-Z-XC677-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109229995
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Operation Merbok Departure B-Roll, by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
