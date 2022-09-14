Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-46 Pegasus BRoll, McConnell Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The video consists of BRoll of the KC-46 Pegasus at McConnell Air Force Base, Spain and Japan, during different operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858159
    VIRIN: 220914-F-GC264-253
    Filename: DOD_109229828
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 Pegasus BRoll, McConnell Air Force Base, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McConnell Air Force Base
    22 ARW
    KC-46
    KC-46 Pegasus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT