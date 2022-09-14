The video consists of BRoll of the KC-46 Pegasus at McConnell Air Force Base, Spain and Japan, during different operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 16:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858159
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-GC264-253
|Filename:
|DOD_109229828
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, KC-46 Pegasus BRoll, McConnell Air Force Base, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT