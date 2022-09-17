On 17 September 2022, 3-13 Field Artillery Battalion alongside the 23rd Singaporean Artillery conducted live fire training.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858158
|VIRIN:
|220917-D-GJ183-842
|Filename:
|DOD_109229809
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Operation Daring Warrior, by Bryan Araujo and Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
