Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps onto the USS Midway in San Diego

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Nahu Ramirez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team lands his parachute for a demonstration jump on the USS Midway in San Diego, California on 21 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is in San Diego in preparation for the Miramar Airshow 24- 25 September. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nahu Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858156
    VIRIN: 220921-A-id671-232
    Filename: DOD_109229793
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: MURRIETA, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps onto the USS Midway in San Diego, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    San Diego
    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    California
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT