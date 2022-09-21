Staff Sgt. Nahu Ramirez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team lands his parachute for a demonstration jump on the USS Midway in San Diego, California on 21 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is in San Diego in preparation for the Miramar Airshow 24- 25 September. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nahu Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858156
|VIRIN:
|220921-A-id671-232
|Filename:
|DOD_109229793
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MURRIETA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps onto the USS Midway in San Diego, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
