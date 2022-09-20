Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Situational Training

    FIJI

    09.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to B Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division play the opposition forces role through situational training lanes during Exercise Cartwheel at Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji, September 20, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 16:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858153
    VIRIN: 220920-A-MT359-003
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_109229742
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FJ

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Situational Training, by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnership
    strikehard
    tropiclightning
    exercisecartwheel
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OPPATHWAYS22

