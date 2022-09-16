75th Air Force Birthday Celebration

It’s been a long road to 75!
We wanted to go big this year to celebrate the Air Force's 75th Birthday, so we rolled out 75 of the most lethal aircraft in the world on Eielson Air Force Base's runway. As we honor our legacy of valor, remember to reflect on PACAF's Air Power ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific today!
