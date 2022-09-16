75th Air Force Birthday Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858150" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It’s been a long road to 75!



We wanted to go big this year to celebrate the Air Force's 75th Birthday, so we rolled out 75 of the most lethal aircraft in the world on Eielson Air Force Base's runway. As we honor our legacy of valor, remember to reflect on PACAF's Air Power ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific today!