    75th Air Force Birthday Celebration

    AK, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    It’s been a long road to 75!

    We wanted to go big this year to celebrate the Air Force's 75th Birthday, so we rolled out 75 of the most lethal aircraft in the world on Eielson Air Force Base's runway. As we honor our legacy of valor, remember to reflect on PACAF's Air Power ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific today!

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 16:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858150
    VIRIN: 220916-F-DG902-001
    Filename: DOD_109229730
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: AK, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 75th Air Force Birthday Celebration, by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    PACAF
    Eielson
    Pacific Air Forces
    #AF75fet
    Capes Demo

