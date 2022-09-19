Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower anytime, anywhere - Operation Noble Defender - Oregon National Guard Social Media w/ text

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by Jay Martinez 

    National Guard Bureau

    Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing prepares for take-off from Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command's (NORAD) Operation Noble Defender (OND), Sept. 14, 2022. This routine Noble Defender operation demonstrates the Air National Guard's ability to launch at a moment's notice from dispersed air and maritime locations to defend northern approaches in multiple regions across the continent.

    NORAD is a bi-national Canadian and American command that employs a network of aerial, ground-based, and space-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, detect, and defend against aerial threats that originate outside or within North American airspace.

    (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 14:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858134
    VIRIN: 220921-Z-WL379-1002
    Filename: DOD_109229369
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    Oregon national guard
    national guard
    142nd wing
    operation noble defender

