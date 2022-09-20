Hall of Fame honorees are James Carpenter, an industrial artisan at TACOM’s Red River Army Depot; the late Dr. Priscilla Ransohoff, an Equal Employment Opportunity Officer who worked at CECOM’s Fort Monmouth and Kathryn T.H. Szymanski, a retired SES whose last assignment involved leading the AMC Legal Center-Rock Island Arsenal.
(U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 15:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|858124
|VIRIN:
|220920-A-NF979-720
|Filename:
|DOD_109229266
|Length:
|00:35:05
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 AMC Hall of Fame Ceremony, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT