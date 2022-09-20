Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 AMC Hall of Fame Ceremony

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Hall of Fame honorees are James Carpenter, an industrial artisan at TACOM’s Red River Army Depot; the late Dr. Priscilla Ransohoff, an Equal Employment Opportunity Officer who worked at CECOM’s Fort Monmouth and Kathryn T.H. Szymanski, a retired SES whose last assignment involved leading the AMC Legal Center-Rock Island Arsenal.

    (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 15:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 858124
    VIRIN: 220920-A-NF979-720
    Filename: DOD_109229266
    Length: 00:35:05
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 AMC Hall of Fame Ceremony, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    Hall of Fame

