Michigan National Guard honors Hispanic Heritage Month: Interview with CSM Rodriguez

The Michigan State Equal Opportunity office interviews Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Rodriguez, command sergeant of the 177th Military Police Brigade and QA Supervisor for the Combined Support Maintenance Shop in Lansing, Michigan, about his Hispanic Heritage and its influence on his Army Career.
National Hispanic Heritage month is celebrated from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States for recognizing the contributions made by Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
