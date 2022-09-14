Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard honors Hispanic Heritage Month: Interview with CSM Rodriguez

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    The Michigan State Equal Opportunity office interviews Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Rodriguez, command sergeant of the 177th Military Police Brigade and QA Supervisor for the Combined Support Maintenance Shop in Lansing, Michigan, about his Hispanic Heritage and its influence on his Army Career.

    National Hispanic Heritage month is celebrated from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States for recognizing the contributions made by Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 13:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 858120
    VIRIN: 220914-F-SB302-939
    Filename: DOD_109229183
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 

    This work, Michigan National Guard honors Hispanic Heritage Month: Interview with CSM Rodriguez, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Army
    Michigan National Guard

