Michigan National Guard honors Hispanic Heritage Month: Interview with Emilio Campos

The Michigan State Equal Opportunity office interviews Emilio Campos, Donald L. Pavlik Middle School Success Mentor and Michigan National Guard veteran, about his Hispanic Heritage and its influence on his Army Career.



National Hispanic Heritage month is celebrated from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States for recognizing the contributions made by Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)