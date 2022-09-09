Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9-11 MEMORIAL RUCK

    FT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    4th Psychological Operations Group Public Affairs Office

    4th Psychological Operations Group hosts September 11th and Global War on Terror memorial ruck march for fallen Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858118
    VIRIN: 220911-A-DY430-1001
    Filename: DOD_109229181
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: FT BRAGG, NC, US

    This work, 9-11 MEMORIAL RUCK, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9 11 Anniversary
    Global War on Terror

