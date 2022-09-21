Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Kirtland Air Force Base hosted the 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Diversity Event Day at Hardin Field on Sept. 15, 2022. The event featured cultural dancers, live music, food trucks, a car show and information booths.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 13:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858115
    VIRIN: 220921-F-ST571-1001
    Filename: DOD_109229116
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    This work, 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff, by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Culture
    Diversity
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Team Kirtland

