Kirtland Air Force Base hosted the 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Diversity Event Day at Hardin Field on Sept. 15, 2022. The event featured cultural dancers, live music, food trucks, a car show and information booths.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 13:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858115
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-ST571-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109229116
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff, by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
