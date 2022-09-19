Coast Guard repatriates 17 people to Cuba

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Marathon interdicts an illegal rustic vessel after it was located by an aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City approximately 33 miles south of Bahia Honda State Park, Florida, Sept. 19, 2022.

The 17 people aboard were transferred to the Cutter Confidence and repatriated on Sept. 21, 2022.

(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)