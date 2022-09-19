A U.S. Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Marathon interdicts an illegal rustic vessel after it was located by an aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City approximately 33 miles south of Bahia Honda State Park, Florida, Sept. 19, 2022.
The 17 people aboard were transferred to the Cutter Confidence and repatriated on Sept. 21, 2022.
(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 12:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858112
|VIRIN:
|220919-G-G0107-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_109229052
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 17 people to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
