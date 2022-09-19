Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 17 people to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    A U.S. Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Marathon interdicts an illegal rustic vessel after it was located by an aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City approximately 33 miles south of Bahia Honda State Park, Florida, Sept. 19, 2022.
    The 17 people aboard were transferred to the Cutter Confidence and repatriated on Sept. 21, 2022.
    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858112
    VIRIN: 220919-G-G0107-1009
    Filename: DOD_109229052
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTFSE
    OPSEW
    OVS

