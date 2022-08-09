Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Patrick Burns Discusses the Progression of the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brandan Hollis 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Patrick Burns discusses the progression of the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department. The Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department was named the Fire Department of the Year for 2021 as a result of these improvements overtime. (Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Brandan Hollis)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 12:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 858101
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-KH104-1050
    Filename: DOD_109228877
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Patrick Burns Discusses the Progression of the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department, by SrA Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Delaware
    Award
    Firefighters

