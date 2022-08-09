Master Sgt. Patrick Burns discusses the progression of the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department. The Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department was named the Fire Department of the Year for 2021 as a result of these improvements overtime. (Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Brandan Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 12:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|858101
|VIRIN:
|220908-Z-KH104-1050
|Filename:
|DOD_109228877
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Patrick Burns Discusses the Progression of the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department, by SrA Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
