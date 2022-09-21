Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention: A Message from Lt. Gen. Place

    09.21.2022

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    The Director of the Defense Health Agency, LTG Ronald Place, gives a message on Suicide Prevention.

    Service members’ lives are different from the lives of civilians. Relocations, deployments, time away from family, and stressful experiences related to combat can increase suicide risk. Suicide prevention remains a top priority for the DOD and the Military Health System. All Military Health System providers are trained to identify suicide warning signs. We’ve developed evidence-based tools for suicide risk assessment and care across every single military hospital and clinic. And if help is needed, we’re committed to ensuring our patients get the health care they've earned. Working together we can all help reduce the risk and prevent suicides.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 11:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858090
    VIRIN: 220921-O-AY809-903
    Filename: DOD_109228788
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    This work, Suicide Prevention: A Message from Lt. Gen. Place, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    suicide prevention
    LTG Place
    MHSsocial

