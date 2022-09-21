The Director of the Defense Health Agency, LTG Ronald Place, gives a message on Suicide Prevention.
Service members’ lives are different from the lives of civilians. Relocations, deployments, time away from family, and stressful experiences related to combat can increase suicide risk. Suicide prevention remains a top priority for the DOD and the Military Health System. All Military Health System providers are trained to identify suicide warning signs. We’ve developed evidence-based tools for suicide risk assessment and care across every single military hospital and clinic. And if help is needed, we’re committed to ensuring our patients get the health care they've earned. Working together we can all help reduce the risk and prevent suicides.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 11:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858090
|VIRIN:
|220921-O-AY809-903
|Filename:
|DOD_109228788
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention: A Message from Lt. Gen. Place, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT