Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Are Winning the Fight for Equality

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell 

    4th Cavalry Brigade First Army Division East

    Women’s Equality Day began as a celebration of the fight for women’s right to vote in the United States. More than 80 years following the historic ratification of the 19th Amendment granting this imperative right, the fight continues in our Armed Forces. Especially at 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade, however, we are winning that fight. 4th CAV prides itself on its policy of leadership assignments based solely on talent and proven abilities, not on the basis of gender. (US Army video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 11:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858085
    VIRIN: 220826-A-AP391-001
    Filename: DOD_109228709
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are Winning the Fight for Equality, by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th CAV MFTB
    Women’s Equality Day 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT