We Are Winning the Fight for Equality

Women’s Equality Day began as a celebration of the fight for women’s right to vote in the United States. More than 80 years following the historic ratification of the 19th Amendment granting this imperative right, the fight continues in our Armed Forces. Especially at 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade, however, we are winning that fight. 4th CAV prides itself on its policy of leadership assignments based solely on talent and proven abilities, not on the basis of gender. (US Army video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)
