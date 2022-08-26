We Are Winning the Fight for Equality

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858085" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Women’s Equality Day began as a celebration of the fight for women’s right to vote in the United States. More than 80 years following the historic ratification of the 19th Amendment granting this imperative right, the fight continues in our Armed Forces. Especially at 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade, however, we are winning that fight. 4th CAV prides itself on its policy of leadership assignments based solely on talent and proven abilities, not on the basis of gender. (US Army video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)