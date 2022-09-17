Sid Busch runs a 5K and half marathon to honor deceased service members, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2022. He's been running for the fallen for more than twenty years. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Decker)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 10:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858082
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109228701
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Running For The Fallen, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT