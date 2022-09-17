Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Running For The Fallen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Sid Busch runs a 5K and half marathon to honor deceased service members, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2022. He's been running for the fallen for more than twenty years. (U.S. Air Force video by Chris Decker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 10:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858082
    VIRIN: 220921-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_109228701
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Running For The Fallen, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marathon
    USAF marathon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT