    Military working dog undergoes root canal operation

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Bolt, a U.S. Army military working dog receives root canal surgery at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 20, 2022. Bolt had a cavity on his lower left canine resulting in a filling being placed by 379th Expeditionary Operational Medical Readiness Group personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 09:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858066
    VIRIN: 220920-F-JG883-874
    Filename: DOD_109228383
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military working dog undergoes root canal operation, by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    air combat command
    379th Expeditionary Medical Group
    veterinarians
    MP
    MWD
    379 aew
    nurses
    afcent
    doctors
    air force
    U.S. Army
    military working dog
    K-9
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AUAB
    usccentcom

