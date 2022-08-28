Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.28.2022

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Contractors remove 10-ton weights as they end a load test, where a foundation pile successfully resisted a pressure of 225 tons, more than the 150 tons withstand on its designed use, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pascal Demeuldre)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 05:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858059
    VIRIN: 220828-A-RX599-2001
    Filename: DOD_109228339
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether

