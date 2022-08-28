Chièvres Water Infrastructure Works: Successful Load Test for Foundation Piles

Contractors remove 10-ton weights as they end a load test, where a foundation pile successfully resisted a pressure of 225 tons, more than the 150 tons withstand on its designed use, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 05:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858059
|VIRIN:
|220828-A-RX599-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109228339
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
