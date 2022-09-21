Toshiaki Shibuya, a graphic designer and longtime employee with the Visual
Information Division, was recently recognized for his work on an exhibit of
historical photos displayed on the walls at the Camp Zama Community Club.
#USArmy #MWR #CampZama
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 04:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858056
|VIRIN:
|220921-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109228275
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Historical Photo Collage, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT