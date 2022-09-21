Historical Photo Collage

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Toshiaki Shibuya, a graphic designer and longtime employee with the Visual
    Information Division, was recently recognized for his work on an exhibit of
    historical photos displayed on the walls at the Camp Zama Community Club.
    #USArmy #MWR #CampZama

    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

