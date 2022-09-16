B-Roll
B Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, share best practices in squad size element jungle tactics with New Zealand and Fijian soldiers during Exercise Cartwheel at Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji, September 17, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
|09.16.2022
|09.20.2022 20:06
|B-Roll
|858030
|220916-A-VR477-004
|22004
|DOD_109227935
|00:07:18
|NADI, FJ
|1
|1
This work, B-Roll Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Jungle Training, by SFC Abel Aungst
