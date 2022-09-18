Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Peña

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Revel Peña, a client systems specialist with the Maryland Air National Guard's 175th Airlift Wing, talks about his proud Puerto Rican heritage outside of M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, on Sept. 18, 2022. National Hispanic Heritage month is celebrated from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States to recognize the contributions made by Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and, achievements of the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 17:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858016
    VIRIN: 210918-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_109227533
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Peña, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    Diversity
    Puerto Rican
    National Hispanic Heritage Month

