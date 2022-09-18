National Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Peña

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Revel Peña, a client systems specialist with the Maryland Air National Guard's 175th Airlift Wing, talks about his proud Puerto Rican heritage outside of M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, on Sept. 18, 2022. National Hispanic Heritage month is celebrated from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States to recognize the contributions made by Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and, achievements of the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)