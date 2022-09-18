National Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Peña

Staff Sgt. Revel Peña, a client systems specialist with the Maryland Air National Guard's 175th Airlift Wing, talks about his proud Puerto Rican heritage outside of M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, on Sept. 18, 2022. National Hispanic Heritage month is celebrated from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States to recognize the contributions made by Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and, achievements of the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 17:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858016
|VIRIN:
|210918-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109227533
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
