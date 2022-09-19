U.S. and Swedish Marines Board for Tactical Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Brandon Klewicki, Company Commander for the Archipelago Endeavor 22, explains why U.S. Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force and Swedish Marines from 2d Swedish Marine Battalion load cargo and field rations before departing on tactical exercise phase of Archipelago Endeavor 22 (AE22) on Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 20, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces.