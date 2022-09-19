U.S. and Swedish Marines Board for Tactical Exercise

Capt. Brandon Klewicki, Company Commander for the Archipelago Endeavor 22, explains why U.S. Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force and Swedish Marines from 2d Swedish Marine Battalion load cargo and field rations before departing on tactical exercise phase of Archipelago Endeavor 22 (AE22) on Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 20, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 17:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|858004
|VIRIN:
|220919-N-FP690-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109227301
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
