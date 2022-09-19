Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Swedish Marines Board for Tactical Exercise

    SWEDEN

    09.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn Melvin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Capt. Brandon Klewicki, Company Commander for the Archipelago Endeavor 22, explains why U.S. Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force and Swedish Marines from 2d Swedish Marine Battalion load cargo and field rations before departing on tactical exercise phase of Archipelago Endeavor 22 (AE22) on Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 20, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces.

    Location: SE

    Sweden
    ArchipelagoEndeavor

