    Adaptive Radome Diagnostic System - ARDS

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by John James 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The ARDS Program is a fully autonomous mobile collaborative robotic system that maps the local electromagnetic response of JSTARS radomes using the Advanced Microwave Mapping Probe (AMMP) RF sensor to indicate mechanical defects on the radome, such as delaminations, excess adhesive resin and waterlogging.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 14:51
    Location: US

