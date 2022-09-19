The ARDS Program is a fully autonomous mobile collaborative robotic system that maps the local electromagnetic response of JSTARS radomes using the Advanced Microwave Mapping Probe (AMMP) RF sensor to indicate mechanical defects on the radome, such as delaminations, excess adhesive resin and waterlogging.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857998
|VIRIN:
|220919-F-CM244-338
|Filename:
|DOD_109227258
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Adaptive Radome Diagnostic System - ARDS, by John James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT