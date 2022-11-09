The 908th Security Forces Squadron conducted a “Shoot, Move, and Communicate” drill during the September Unit Training Assembly at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
The purpose of the training was to simulate a combat situation in which defenders need to move from one position to another while providing cover fire and engaging targets. The main goal was to build upon the skills defenders already have and address any areas that need improvement so that 908 SFS members are ready to act in a real-world scenario.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 14:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857990
|VIRIN:
|220911-F-MG843-0057
|Filename:
|DOD_109227181
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ready to Move…Ready to Win, by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maxwell Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT