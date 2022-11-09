Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready to Move…Ready to Win

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Security Forces Squadron conducted a “Shoot, Move, and Communicate” drill during the September Unit Training Assembly at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

    The purpose of the training was to simulate a combat situation in which defenders need to move from one position to another while providing cover fire and engaging targets. The main goal was to build upon the skills defenders already have and address any areas that need improvement so that 908 SFS members are ready to act in a real-world scenario.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to Move…Ready to Win, by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

