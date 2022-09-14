Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise

To practice Agile Combat Employment, Airmen from the 151st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels shop were challenged to defuel a KC-135R Stratotanker into an Army Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck. This innovative process demonstrates the ability to provide fuel to other vehicles when located in austere conditions in order to complete the mission. On Sept. 8, 2022 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The fuel from the HEMTT was then used to fuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Air Force Reserve Command Test Center. This joint force exercise will develop new operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain the U.S. military’s competitive advantage for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 13:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|857983
|VIRIN:
|220914-Z-CO660-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109227083
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
