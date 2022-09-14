Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    To practice Agile Combat Employment, Airmen from the 151st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels shop were challenged to defuel a KC-135R Stratotanker into an Army Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck. This innovative process demonstrates the ability to provide fuel to other vehicles when located in austere conditions in order to complete the mission. On Sept. 8, 2022 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The fuel from the HEMTT was then used to fuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Air Force Reserve Command Test Center. This joint force exercise will develop new operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain the U.S. military’s competitive advantage for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 13:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 857983
    VIRIN: 220914-Z-CO660-1006
    Filename: DOD_109227083
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise, by TSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ExerciseThanos22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT