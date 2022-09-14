Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To practice Agile Combat Employment, Airmen from the 151st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels shop were challenged to defuel a KC-135R Stratotanker into an Army Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck. This innovative process demonstrates the ability to provide fuel to other vehicles when located in austere conditions in order to complete the mission. On Sept. 8, 2022 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The fuel from the HEMTT was then used to fuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Air Force Reserve Command Test Center. This joint force exercise will develop new operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain the U.S. military’s competitive advantage for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)