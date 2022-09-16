Hispanic Heritage Month Feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daisy Altamirano, 49th Security Forces Squadron response force member, explains why Hispanic Heritage Month is important to her at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 16, 2022. Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the contributions Hispanic nations have made to our country and allows us to recognize the diversity within our Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)