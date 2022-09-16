Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month Feature

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daisy Altamirano, 49th Security Forces Squadron response force member, explains why Hispanic Heritage Month is important to her at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sep. 16, 2022. Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the contributions Hispanic nations have made to our country and allows us to recognize the diversity within our Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 12:29
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Security Forces
    49th Wing
    Hispanic Airmen

