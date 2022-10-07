Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVWAR Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2022

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    220920-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 20, 2022) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 to recognize history, culture, and contributions made by Hispanic Americans throughout U.S. history. This year's theme is "Unidos" inclusivity for a stronger nation. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 11:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857956
    VIRIN: 220920-N-GC965-0001
    Filename: DOD_109226711
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVWAR Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    unity
    national hispanic heritage month
    NAVWAR
    unidos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT