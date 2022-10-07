220920-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 20, 2022) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 to recognize history, culture, and contributions made by Hispanic Americans throughout U.S. history. This year's theme is "Unidos" inclusivity for a stronger nation. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 11:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857956
|VIRIN:
|220920-N-GC965-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109226711
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVWAR Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
