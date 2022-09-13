Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Royster's introduction to Offutt

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Melissa Royster visits the Medical Group as part of her introduction to team Offutt.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 10:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 857943
    VIRIN: 220913-F-JH094-849
    Filename: DOD_109226421
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Chief Royster's introduction to Offutt, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Welcome
    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing
    Chief Royster

