Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the Curtain

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    08.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    In early January of 2022, U.S. Soldiers and family members stationed in Northern Italy united within the walls of the Soldiers’ Theatre to bring the production of Clue: On Stage to opening night, while navigating the unique reality of life in a dislocated military community overseas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857942
    Filename: DOD_109226400
    Length: 00:41:07
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Curtain, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    documentary
    afn vicenza
    soldiers theatre
    soldiers theater
    behind the curtain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT