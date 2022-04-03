Strarstruck: An astronaut's journey to serve in the Army Reserve

Maj. Kate Rubins, microbiologist, 75th Innovation Command, weaves a true tale of space, science and service as she recalls her journey in becoming an NASA astronaut and U.S. Army Reserve Soldier.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 09:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|857939
|VIRIN:
|220920-A-DB402-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109226359
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Houston
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
