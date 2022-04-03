Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strarstruck: An astronaut's journey to serve in the Army Reserve

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    75th Innovation Command

    Maj. Kate Rubins, microbiologist, 75th Innovation Command, weaves a true tale of space, science and service as she recalls her journey in becoming an NASA astronaut and U.S. Army Reserve Soldier.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 09:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 857939
    VIRIN: 220920-A-DB402-001
    Filename: DOD_109226359
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Strarstruck: An astronaut's journey to serve in the Army Reserve, by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Houston

    National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

    TAGS

    NASA
    astronaut
    STEM
    Army Reserve
    Kate Rubins
    75th Innovation Command

