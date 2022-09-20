Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Force reveals official song

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Space Force Public Affairs

    The U.S. Space Force, the newest military branch established in 2019, has officially adopted its own song titled “Semper Supra” that was unveiled during the 2022 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 20.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 09:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857934
    VIRIN: 220920-F-HB829-0001
    Filename: DOD_109226238
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force reveals official song, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weeklyvideos
    SpaceForceSong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT