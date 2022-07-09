Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saber Junction 22 Airborne Operation B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.07.2022

    Video by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team-Airborne (173rd IBCT ABN) conduct airborne operations during Exercise Saber Junction 22 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 7, 2022. Saber Junction 22 is a combat training rotation designed to assess the readiness of the 173rd IBCT (ABN) in executing operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 06:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857930
    VIRIN: 220907-A-RG158-743
    Filename: DOD_109226053
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 22 Airborne Operation B-Roll, by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    USArmy
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT