U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team-Airborne (173rd IBCT ABN) conduct airborne operations during Exercise Saber Junction 22 at Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 7, 2022. Saber Junction 22 is a combat training rotation designed to assess the readiness of the 173rd IBCT (ABN) in executing operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 06:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857930
|VIRIN:
|220907-A-RG158-743
|Filename:
|DOD_109226053
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Saber Junction 22 Airborne Operation B-Roll, by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
