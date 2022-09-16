U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart hosts annual Swabian-American Biergarten BROLL

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart hosted the annual 2-day Swabian-American Biergarten Sept. 16th and 17th at Panzer Kaserne. Catherine Gwinner, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart military spouse, shared some of the activities available at the celebration.
|09.16.2022
|09.20.2022 04:24
|B-Roll
|857926
|220916-F-HJ874-0002
|DOD_109226008
|00:04:58
|U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE
|1
|1
