Maritime Sensor Platoon | 3d Intelligence Battalion

U.S. Marines with Maritime Surveillance Platoon, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, practice the employment of maritime radar systems during a field exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 12, 2022. MSP is an experimental unit whose mission is to decrease the commanders’ uncertainty of the maritime domain through the employment of radars and other sensors. MSP provides the Marine Corps with its only organic maritime sensor surveillance capability in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force and Navy commanders’ intelligence collection efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 03:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857922
|VIRIN:
|220912-M-SH393-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109225992
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
