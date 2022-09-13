Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ground Sensor Platoon | 3d Intelligence Battalion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with Ground Sensor Platoon and Maritime Surveillance Platoon, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, patrol and experiment with intelligence equipment at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalvez, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. GSP is a scalable specialized unit whose mission is to collect enemy signatures in order to provide Marine Air-Ground Task Force commanders advanced warning of offensive attacks, counter enemy reconnaissance, and aid and force protection. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 03:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857921
    VIRIN: 220913-M-SH393-1001
    Filename: DOD_109225991
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ground Sensor Platoon | 3d Intelligence Battalion, by SSgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT