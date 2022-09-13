Ground Sensor Platoon | 3d Intelligence Battalion

U.S. Marines with Ground Sensor Platoon and Maritime Surveillance Platoon, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, patrol and experiment with intelligence equipment at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalvez, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 13, 2022. GSP is a scalable specialized unit whose mission is to collect enemy signatures in order to provide Marine Air-Ground Task Force commanders advanced warning of offensive attacks, counter enemy reconnaissance, and aid and force protection. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)
