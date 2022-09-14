The 3d Marine Division commemorated its 80th Anniversary during a battle colors rededication ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa Sept. 14, 2022. The Division, which earned the nickname “The Fighting Third,” was activated at Camp Elliot in San Diego, Sept. 16, 1942. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 03:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857920
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-JV291-826
|Filename:
|DOD_109225983
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3D MARINE DIVISION CELEBRATES 80 YEARS CLEAN w/Music, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT